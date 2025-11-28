LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /F-35 vs J-20: Which has the superior stealth signature?

F-35 vs J-20: Which has the superior stealth signature?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 28, 2025, 15:42 IST | Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 15:42 IST

The F-35 has superior stealth with 0.005 square-metre RCS compared to J-20's 0.01-0.1 square metres. Size, canards, and design philosophy favour F-35 in one-on-one encounters. J-20 compensates with upgraded radar range. 

F-35 RCS - 0.005 Square Metres From the Front
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

F-35 RCS - 0.005 Square Metres From the Front

The F-35 achieves a radar cross section of approximately 0.005 square metres frontally, comparable to an insect on radar. This gives it a one-to-two order of magnitude advantage over the J-20.​

J-20 RCS - 0.01 to 0.1 Square Metres Estimated
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

J-20 RCS - 0.01 to 0.1 Square Metres Estimated

The J-20 Mighty Dragon's stealth signature remains less well-documented, with estimates ranging from 0.01 to 0.1 square metres depending on aspect angle. Larger size and canards increase detection difficulty.​

Size Disadvantage - J-20 is 4.8 Metres Longer
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Size Disadvantage - J-20 is 4.8 Metres Longer

The J-20 measures 20.5 metres long compared to the F-35A's 15.7 metres. This larger airframe requires more advanced radar-absorbing materials to compensate, but still struggles to match F-35 stealth.​

Canard Design Increases J-20 Radar Visibility
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Canard Design Increases J-20 Radar Visibility

The J-20's forward canards (small control surfaces) increase radar reflectivity from certain angles. The F-35 avoids this design compromise, maintaining consistent low-observable characteristics.​​

Internal Weapons Bays - Critical Stealth Factor
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Internal Weapons Bays - Critical Stealth Factor

Both aircraft store weapons internally, but the F-35's tighter internal bays and more refined geometric shaping provide superior stealth. F-35 design prioritises radar-absorbing geometry more ruthlessly.​

New J-20 Radar Upgrade Tripled Detection Range
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

New J-20 Radar Upgrade Tripled Detection Range

China's latest SiC-based radar chip upgraded the J-20's KLJ-5 radar to detect targets 600-700 kilometres away, up from 300 kilometres previously. This compensates for inferior stealth with superior sensor range.​

First-Shot Advantage - F-35 Wins One-on-One
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

First-Shot Advantage - F-35 Wins One-on-One

The F-35 can detect the J-20 first and achieve missile lock before being detected. This fundamental stealth advantage persists regardless of dogfighting capability or manoeuvrability.​

Design Philosophy Differences
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Design Philosophy Differences

The F-35 optimises for all-around stealth and multirole capability. The J-20 prioritises long-range strike and interception, accepting larger size and slightly higher radar signature for increased fuel and weapons capacity.​

Sensor Fusion Compensates for Lower Stealth
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Sensor Fusion Compensates for Lower Stealth

The J-20 compensates for reduced stealth through extended radar detection range and data-sharing with air defence systems. It acts as a networked sensor node rather than relying purely on invisibility.​

Future Outlook - J-20 Catching Up
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Future Outlook - J-20 Catching Up

China's continued radar improvements and potential additional stealth refinements suggest the stealth gap is narrowing. However, F-35's mature coatings and geometry currently maintain advantage.​

Trending Photo

How long can Imran Khan be denied visitation under Pakistani law?
7

How long can Imran Khan be denied visitation under Pakistani law?

‘Rs 7995 cr deal’: What is MH-60R Seahawk that India is buying from the US?
7

‘Rs 7995 cr deal’: What is MH-60R Seahawk that India is buying from the US?

'Nvidia, TSMC and more': 5 reasons why China wants Taiwan for its AI chip goldmine
7

'Nvidia, TSMC and more': 5 reasons why China wants Taiwan for its AI chip goldmine

What makes BrahMos nearly Mach 3 fast? Understanding the ramjet system behind its power
8

What makes BrahMos nearly Mach 3 fast? Understanding the ramjet system behind its power

What happens if Imran Khan is proven dead? A constitutional and political crisis explained
7

What happens if Imran Khan is proven dead? A constitutional and political crisis explained