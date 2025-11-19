LOGIN
F-35 operators: Top 7 countries flying the US stealth jet

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 20:16 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 20:16 IST

The US leads with over 600 F-35 jets, followed by Japan and South Korea with tens of jets each. The UK, Italy, Australia, and Israel also operate significant F-35 fleets, highlighting a global spread of this stealth fighter as a core part of modern air power.

United States - Largest F-35 Fleet
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

United States - Largest F-35 Fleet

The US leads with over 600 operational F-35 jets across Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps units. The fighter serves multiple roles including air superiority, ground strike, and intelligence gathering, making it key to US military aviation.

Japan - A Growing F-35 Force
2 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

Japan - A Growing F-35 Force

Japan operates nearly 40 F-35s and has plans to acquire 105 more, including F-35A and F-35B variants. The jets support Japan’s Self-Defense Force with enhanced stealth and multirole capabilities.

South Korea - Modernising with F-35s
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

South Korea - Modernising with F-35s

South Korea has 39 F-35A fighters operational out of 60 delivered. The aircraft plays a critical role in South Korea’s air defence and regional security stance amid rising threats.

United Kingdom - Key European Operator
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

United Kingdom - Key European Operator

The UK operates 41 F-35Bs with plans to have 48 by programme completion. The jets serve onboard Royal Navy carriers and RAF airbases, providing the UK with stealth and strike capabilities.

Italy - Dual Operation and Production Role
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Italy - Dual Operation and Production Role

Italy fields a mixed fleet of 60 F-35As and 30 F-35Bs, combining air force and naval roles. Italy also participates in F-35 production, including final assembly and testing.

Australia - Increasing F-35 Numbers
6 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

Australia - Increasing F-35 Numbers

Australia’s Royal Australian Air Force has received its full original order of 72 F-35As and plans to boost this to 100. These jets strengthen Australia’s regional air power with advanced capabilities.

Israel - Exclusive Middle East Operator
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Israel - Exclusive Middle East Operator

Israel uniquely integrates the F-35 into its air force with operational use since 2016. Though the exact fleet size is undisclosed, Israel uses the F-35 for advanced stealth operations and surveillance in a sensitive security environment

