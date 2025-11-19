/F-35 operators: Top 7 countries flying the US stealth jet

The US leads with over 600 F-35 jets, followed by Japan and South Korea with tens of jets each. The UK, Italy, Australia, and Israel also operate significant F-35 fleets, highlighting a global spread of this stealth fighter as a core part of modern air power.
The US leads with over 600 operational F-35 jets across Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps units. The fighter serves multiple roles including air superiority, ground strike, and intelligence gathering, making it key to US military aviation.
Japan operates nearly 40 F-35s and has plans to acquire 105 more, including F-35A and F-35B variants. The jets support Japan’s Self-Defense Force with enhanced stealth and multirole capabilities.
South Korea has 39 F-35A fighters operational out of 60 delivered. The aircraft plays a critical role in South Korea’s air defence and regional security stance amid rising threats.
The UK operates 41 F-35Bs with plans to have 48 by programme completion. The jets serve onboard Royal Navy carriers and RAF airbases, providing the UK with stealth and strike capabilities.
Italy fields a mixed fleet of 60 F-35As and 30 F-35Bs, combining air force and naval roles. Italy also participates in F-35 production, including final assembly and testing.
Australia’s Royal Australian Air Force has received its full original order of 72 F-35As and plans to boost this to 100. These jets strengthen Australia’s regional air power with advanced capabilities.
Israel uniquely integrates the F-35 into its air force with operational use since 2016. Though the exact fleet size is undisclosed, Israel uses the F-35 for advanced stealth operations and surveillance in a sensitive security environment