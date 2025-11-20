/F-35 fighter jet maintenance secrets: How much does it really cost?

F-35 maintenance costs $42,000 per flight hour. Engine problems and upgrades keep adding billions. The F-35 Lightning II is the most advanced stealth fighter in the world, From operating expenses to long-term sustainment, the true price of keeping these jets flying is staggering.
The F-35A costs about $42,000 per flight hour to operate, which includes fuel, routine maintenance, and immediate repairs. For comparison, an F-16 costs around $26,000 per hour, making the F-35 significantly more expensive.
The US Air Force spends approximately $6.6 million per year to operate and sustain each F-35A. This is well above the original goal of $4.1 million annually, showing how costs have climbed over time.
The total cost of the F-35 programme, including development, procurement, and sustainment over its expected 66-year life cycle, is estimated at over $2 trillion. This includes maintenance for thousands of aircraft across multiple nations.
Maintenance is the biggest expense, driven by stealth coatings, advanced sensors, and complex software updates. Estimates suggest maintenance represents 60-70% of total operating costs, or about $19,500 per flight hour.
The F-35's cooling system is overtasked, forcing the engine to work beyond design limits. This extra wear increases engine maintenance needs and is projected to add $38 billion to lifetime costs.
The Block 4 upgrade programme, originally budgeted at $10.6 billion, has ballooned to $16.5 billion and is delayed until 2029. These modernisation efforts keep adding to overall expenses.
Despite high costs, only about 55 per cent of F-35s are mission-capable at any given time, meaning nearly half cannot perform tasked missions. Parts shortages and repair backlogs contribute to this low readiness rate.