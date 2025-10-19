/F-22 vs F-117 Nighthawk: How fighter jet stealth evolved since the 1990s

The F-117, first flown in 1981, used flat, faceted panels to scatter radar signals, a method limited by 1970s computing. Its shape looked angular because designers could not calculate radar reflection curves. The F-22, entering service in 2005, used smooth, blended curves thanks to advanced modelling software. According to Lockheed Martin, this reduced its radar cross-section (RCS) to about 0.0001 m², much smaller than the F-117’s 0.001 m².