Eye on Pacific: Why China is testing anti-ship ballistic missiles in Xinjiang desert

In November satellite pictures showed what appeared to be full-scale outlines of American warships in China's Xinjiang's Taklamakan desert.

China targets anti-ship ballistic missile tests

According to reports, China is testing anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) in Xinjiang's Taklamakan desert.

China had built a mock-up of the Ford-class aircraft carrier at a missile range in Taklamakan desert, according to photos released by Maxar on behalf of the US Naval Institute in November last year.

A seventy-five foot meter ship-like target was put on a six-meter wide rail which was picked up by the Maxar satellite. An anti-ship ballistic missile is designed to hit a warship at sea.

Reports claim the tests were conducted with an eye on the Pacific as China is embroiled in a dispute with several countries in the South China Sea. US ships have repeatedly entered the South China Sea area angering China.

(Photograph:AFP)