/Exploring 15 billion miles from Earth: what if Voyager detected alien radio pulses in the dark?

What if Voyager detected a real alien radio signal in deep space? Voyager’s antennas pick up faint pulses as it travels the dark beyond our solar system, and every signal could be a clue. Find out how NASA would check such a claim. Know more below.
NASA launched Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 in 1977. These spacecraft have travelled beyond the planets, now exploring “interstellar space” over 15 billion miles from Earth. They send regular radio signals, which sometimes take more than 22 hours to reach home.
Each Voyager is fitted with antennas and sensitive scientific equipment that can measure plasma, magnetic fields, and natural radio waves in space. Radio pulses travel easily through the vacuum, letting Voyager record signals even in the dark, far from the Sun.
Sometimes, ground stations pick up strange radio pulses while analysing spacecraft data. In April 2024, after months of confusion, Voyager 1 resumed sending back readable data after fixing transmission errors, showing that signals received can sometimes be mysterious.
An alien radio pulse would look different from any natural burst or glitch. Scientists would rule out cosmic sources like pulsars or plasma noise, then compare with known objects. SETI, the global project searching for extraterrestrial intelligence, uses similar tests on all space signals.
Voyager has not confirmed any alien signals so far. But in 2022, the Allen Telescope Array caught Voyager 1’s faint radio emission from the edge of solar system, sparking excitement about our tech’s reach, not alien life. Some strange pulses in astronomy have turned out to be natural objects, not messages.
If Voyager registered a truly unknown pulse, experts would run many checks. They would look for repeat patterns, try to find the same signal with Earth-based telescopes, and seek help from other space missions. Genuine alien messages would spark immediate review by global teams.
Even after decades, Voyager inspires hope that something is out there. The craft has crossed into a new part of space where surprises could still hide. If a real alien pulse was heard, it could change our place in the universe forever.