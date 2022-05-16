Gyanvapi: Supreme Court to hear appeal against videography survey on May 17

On Monday (May 16), a local court ordered the Varanasi district government to seal the location in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex where a ‘Shivling’ was puprtedly discovered at 'wazookhana' (a place inside a mosque where people wash hands before offering namaaz)" during a three-day court ordered a videography survey.

The Supreme Court will hear mosque management's appeal against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on May 17.

A panel of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasima will hear the case of the committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which looks after the Gyanvapi Mosque.