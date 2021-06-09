Explained: European COVID-19 travel certificate; US considers own vaccine passport

No one will be obliged to use the EU certificate. It is not a vaccine passport, officials say, even as the US considers creating a vaccine passport for Americans travelling abroad.

COVID certificate

While EU officials stress they will not discriminate against those who do not have a certificate, tourism-dependent countries such as Greece hope it will end the current patchwork of national rules, with agreement sought by the end of June.

* A COVID certificate would be handed out for free by health authorities in EU countries to people who received a vaccine, had a negative test or are immune, having recovered from COVID.



* No one will be obliged to use the EU certificate, the European Parliament says.

(Photograph:AFP)