European Council Summit 2023: World leaders to discuss Ukraine, economy and defence strategies

The European Council Summit convened on Thursday, June 29. The summit will be held over a duration of two days. Over the course of this two-day summit in Brussels, European Union (EU) leaders will discuss Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and continued EU support for Ukraine. They will also discuss matters regarding the economy, security and defence, migration and external relations.

Summit convenes

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz along with European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attended the European Council Summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on Thursday, June 29.

World leaders attend the summit

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and several other leaders were present for the two-day summit.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The Ukraine situation will also be discussed at the summit. Since the start of the war, the EU and its member states have provided over €77 billion ($83 billion) to Ukraine and its people and have adopted an unprecedented set of restrictive measures against Russia.

Economy

EU leaders are expected to follow up on past conclusions on EU industrial policy, the single market and Europe’s long-term competitiveness and productivity. The leaders are expected to address the economic situation in the EU, including in terms of how to strengthen economic security and resilience. At their meeting in March 2023, EU leaders discussed how to build a robust and future-proof economy that will secure long-term prosperity. They had previously called for ambitious action to complete the single market, especially for digital and services, and address the vulnerabilities exposed by recent crises.

Security and Defence

EU leaders are expected to discuss security and defence strategies. Leaders are likely to give further guidance on the EU’s security and defence capacity, notably in terms of procurement, investment and production. Ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, leaders are also expected to discuss EU-NATO cooperation.

Migration and China

Other than the above-mentioned issues, the EU leaders will also hold a strategic discussion on the issues regarding migration and China. Previously, during the European Council meeting in February 2023, EU leaders had discussed 'migration in line with EU principles, values and fundamental rights'. This meant keeping aspects such as increased external action, effective control of external borders and internal scenarios in mind, in regard to migration policies.

