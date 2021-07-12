Euro 2020: Celebs react to Italy's win over England
A nail-biting match! Italy beat England at Wembley after the game went to extra-time and then penalties. After the match, some celebrities voiced their dismay, while others were celebrating the historic victory of Italy at the Euros 2020 final.
Royals were left devastated after England unfortunate defeat. Prince Willian, wife Kate Middleton and son Prince George were in attendance at London’s Wembley Stadium to support their national team.
On the Cambridges’ official Instagram account, Prince William called England’s loss “heartbreaking”.
“Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves. I know there’s more to come,” the royal wrote.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Adele
Despite England’s loss, singer Adele shared his support to the team with a bright and sweet smile. By posting a photo of her on Instagram, dressed in England’s jersey, along with a caption, reading, “You did us so proud. You brought our game home and brought us all together.”
(Photograph:Instagram)
Madonna
Madonna celebrated Italy’s win against England, the 62-year-old songstress shared series of photos and an old photo of herself wearing a shirt, reading, “Italians do it better” after the team won.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Idris Elba
After England defeat, actor Idris Elba showed his support by posting a photo of England played Bukayo Saka on his Instagram.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom shared his heartbroken selfie and expressed his pride and support for the England team. "Heads up England, so much to be proud of! You are a team to beat, a team we love and support and a team we respect," he wrote on Instagram.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan watched the match with full enthusiasm, after the winning, Lohan, whose maternal grandmother was Italian, shared the picture of the Italy team celebrating their success.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rita Ora
Rita Ora shared some supportive words for the England team. Posting her photo in a robe, Ora wrote, ''Still so proud. It was an honour to watch you play. Thank you 🏴 p.s excuse the mess I was working at the same time....or trying to!!😂''.