Euro 2020: Celebs react to Italy's win over England

A nail-biting match! Italy beat England at Wembley after the game went to extra-time and then penalties. After the match, some celebrities voiced their dismay, while others were celebrating the historic victory of Italy at the Euros 2020 final.

Royals devastated

Royals were left devastated after England unfortunate defeat. Prince Willian, wife Kate Middleton and son Prince George were in attendance at London’s Wembley Stadium to support their national team.

On the Cambridges’ official Instagram account, Prince William called England’s loss “heartbreaking”.

“Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves. I know there’s more to come,” the royal wrote.

(Photograph:Twitter)