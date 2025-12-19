Trump provided specific details about why the ban happened. He told Edwards about an incident where Epstein had sexually harassed the teenage daughter of a Mar-a-Lago member (or poached young spa staff).
In 2009, attorney Brad Edwards was desperate for witnesses. He cold-called every major name in Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous "Black Book," including royalty and billionaires. According to Edwards, "Donald Trump was the only person... who was helpful." While others ignored the calls or threatened legal action, Trump took the call immediately.
Edwards details the conversation in his book, Relentless Pursuit. He expected resistance, but instead, Trump was eager to assist. Edwards wrote: "He is the only person who picked up the phone and said, ‘Let’s get this guy.’" This attitude was a stark departure from the "circle the wagons" mentality of other elites at the time.
Trump didn't just offer moral support; he provided corroborating evidence. He confirmed to Edwards that he had banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago years earlier (around 2007). This testimony was crucial because it established a pattern of Epstein’s predatory behavior, validating the victims' claims that Epstein was not a "respected socialite" but a known problem.
Edwards has frequently used this story to highlight the silence of others. He noted that Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, both of whom flew on Epstein’s plane multiple times, refused to answer questions or provide any assistance. In Edwards' view, Trump stood alone as the only high-profile figure who didn't try to protect Epstein.
In a September 2025 press briefing, Edwards reiterated that Trump’s help wasn't just talk. The information provided was "useful" to the investigation. By going on the record when it was politically risky (Epstein was still powerful in 2009), Trump gave the legal team leverage that eventually helped victims secure settlements.
While Edwards is careful with his words, he has described Trump’s actions in 2009 as honourable compared to his peers. He stated that back then, Trump "didn't treat this as a hoax." This 2009 cooperation is the primary reason why Trump’s team argues he has been "exonerated" by the victims' own legal counsel.