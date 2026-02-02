Epstein Files latest: Norway's Crown Princess, Mette-Marit, asked Jeffrey Epstein about a wallpaper of naked women for her 15-year-old son's room. She called Epstein charming and a sweetheart. The royal palace issued a statement after the scandal erupted.
Norway's crown princess, Mette-Marit, is in hot water over her connections with Jeffrey Epstein. Her name appears in the tranche of millions of documents released recently. She shared embarrassing texts with the disgraced financier, saying things like the French capital is “good for adultery” and "you tickle my brain." The crown princess has been named nearly 1,000 times in the documents.
Mette-Marit and Epstein exchanged dozens of emails, suggesting they were in contact from 2011 to 2014, the Norwegian daily VG reported. In one email, she asked Epstein if it was "inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15-year-old son's wallpaper." She even called him "very charming", "soft-hearted," and "such a sweetheart" in other emails.
In another email from 2012, Epstein told Mette-Marit that he was in Paris. The crown princess asks him if he would have time to meet her. Epstein tells her he is there on a "wife hunt". She replies that the French capital is "good for adultery" and "Scandis [are] better wife material." Their relationship happened years after he pleaded guilty to charges linked to soliciting prostitution from a minor in Florida.
As the Norwegian media focused its attention on the Epstein Files over the weekend, Mette-Marit came out and addressed her "embarrassing" friendship with the trafficker. "I showed poor judgment, and I deeply regret having had any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing," she said in a statement issued by the royal palace. Mette-Marit admitted that she was responsible "for not having checked Epstein's background more closely and not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was."
The palace added that Mette-Marit ended all contact with Epstein in 2014. It stated that he was "trying to use his relationship with the crown princess as leverage with other people." She is also said to have stayed at his house for four days. However, she never stayed on Little Saint James, Epstein's private island, Guri Varpe, a spokeswoman for the Norwegian royal family told NRK.
Mette-Marit, a commoner, married Crown Prince Haakon of Norway in 2001. Mette-Marit and Haakon have two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. She was a controversial figure before the wedding, being part of a scene "where drugs were readily available". She is also said to have had relationships with several men convicted of drug-related crimes.
The timing of the revelation comes at a time when Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, goes on trial for rape on Tuesday. He was fathered by Morten Borg, a man Mette-Marit had a relationship with before her marriage, who was imprisoned for drug crimes. Høiby is facing 38 charges, including the alleged rape of four women as well as alleged assault and drug offences.