As the Norwegian media focused its attention on the Epstein Files over the weekend, Mette-Marit came out and addressed her "embarrassing" friendship with the trafficker. "I showed poor judgment, and I deeply regret having had any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing," she said in a statement issued by the royal palace. Mette-Marit admitted that she was responsible "for not having checked Epstein's background more closely and not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was."