/Epstein files: Michael Jackson at the Palm Beach mansion - What the deposition actually says

Court documents from the Epstein files confirm Michael Jackson visited Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion. However, the key witness, Johanna Sjoberg, explicitly testified that she did not give him a massage and alleged no wrongdoing.
The release of court documents from the Virginia Giuffre vs. Ghislaine Maxwell case revealed that pop icon Michael Jackson visited Jeffrey Epstein. The Guardian reports his name appears in a deposition regarding Epstein's social circle, sparking immediate global interest.
The key testimony comes from Johanna Sjoberg, a victim who was recruited by Epstein’s associate. In her 2016 deposition, she described various encounters with celebrities at Epstein’s properties, providing the primary source for the Jackson mention.
Sjoberg testified that she met Michael Jackson at Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The Independent notes this confirms a social link, placing the singer at the residence where Epstein often hosted high-profile guests.
During the deposition, lawyers directly asked Sjoberg if she had ever given Michael Jackson a massage. This was a standard line of questioning, as "massages" were often a euphemism for sexual acts in Epstein’s operation.
"I Did Not" Sjoberg gave a clear and direct answer: "I did not." BBC News highlights that she categorically denied giving him a massage, distinguishing him from other high-profile figures who were accused of accepting such services.
Unlike other individuals named in the files, Jackson is not accused of participating in any illicit activities. Sky News reports that the documents contain no allegations of him witnessing or engaging in any crimes during his visit.
The deposition frames Jackson's presence as a social overlap rather than complicity. The Times of Israel explains that appearing in Epstein’s orbit does not equal involvement in his trafficking ring, a distinction crucial for many celebrities named.
Sjoberg mentioned Jackson in the same breath as magician David Copperfield, whom she also met at the house. CBS News notes this context suggests Epstein enjoyed collecting famous acquaintances to bolster his social status.
In December 2025, the US Justice Department released photos confirming Jackson’s presence at the mansion. The Guardian states these images show him standing with Epstein, providing visual proof of the meeting described in the deposition.
Ultimately, the Epstein files serve to clear Jackson of specific wrongdoing related to the financier. Reuters concludes that the deposition actually contradicts rumors of his involvement, offering sworn testimony that nothing untoward occurred.