Epstein files: Michael Jackson at the Palm Beach mansion - What the deposition actually says

Published: Dec 20, 2025, 20:41 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 20:41 IST

Court documents from the Epstein files confirm Michael Jackson visited Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion. However, the key witness, Johanna Sjoberg, explicitly testified that she did not give him a massage and alleged no wrongdoing. 

Michael Jackson's Name in Unsealed Files
(Photograph: US Department of Justice)

Michael Jackson's Name in Unsealed Files

The release of court documents from the Virginia Giuffre vs. Ghislaine Maxwell case revealed that pop icon Michael Jackson visited Jeffrey Epstein. The Guardian reports his name appears in a deposition regarding Epstein's social circle, sparking immediate global interest.

The Witness Testimony Johanna Sjoberg Speaks
(Photograph: DOJ)

The Witness Testimony Johanna Sjoberg Speaks

The key testimony comes from Johanna Sjoberg, a victim who was recruited by Epstein’s associate. In her 2016 deposition, she described various encounters with celebrities at Epstein’s properties, providing the primary source for the Jackson mention.

The Palm Beach Meeting A Visit to the Mansion
The Palm Beach Meeting A Visit to the Mansion

Sjoberg testified that she met Michael Jackson at Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The Independent notes this confirms a social link, placing the singer at the residence where Epstein often hosted high-profile guests.

The Critical Question Lawyers Asked About Massages
The Critical Question Lawyers Asked About Massages

During the deposition, lawyers directly asked Sjoberg if she had ever given Michael Jackson a massage. This was a standard line of questioning, as "massages" were often a euphemism for sexual acts in Epstein’s operation.

The Explicit Denial
The Explicit Denial

"I Did Not" Sjoberg gave a clear and direct answer: "I did not." BBC News highlights that she categorically denied giving him a massage, distinguishing him from other high-profile figures who were accused of accepting such services.

No Accusations of Wrongdoing Cleared of Misconduct
No Accusations of Wrongdoing Cleared of Misconduct

Unlike other individuals named in the files, Jackson is not accused of participating in any illicit activities. Sky News reports that the documents contain no allegations of him witnessing or engaging in any crimes during his visit.

Just a Social Call Association is Not Guilt
Just a Social Call Association is Not Guilt

The deposition frames Jackson's presence as a social overlap rather than complicity. The Times of Israel explains that appearing in Epstein’s orbit does not equal involvement in his trafficking ring, a distinction crucial for many celebrities named.

Context with Other Stars Mentioned alongside Magicians
(Photograph: X)

Context with Other Stars Mentioned alongside Magicians

Sjoberg mentioned Jackson in the same breath as magician David Copperfield, whom she also met at the house. CBS News notes this context suggests Epstein enjoyed collecting famous acquaintances to bolster his social status.

New Photos in 2025 Visual Confirmation
(Photograph: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee)

New Photos in 2025 Visual Confirmation

In December 2025, the US Justice Department released photos confirming Jackson’s presence at the mansion. The Guardian states these images show him standing with Epstein, providing visual proof of the meeting described in the deposition.

Epstein files
(Photograph: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee)

Epstein files

Ultimately, the Epstein files serve to clear Jackson of specific wrongdoing related to the financier. Reuters concludes that the deposition actually contradicts rumors of his involvement, offering sworn testimony that nothing untoward occurred.

10

