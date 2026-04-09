/Empty victory? How Israel’s core war objectives against Iran remain unmet after fragile US-Iran ceasefire

Domestically, Netanyahu faces criticism. Opposition leader Yair Lapid said the Prime Minister “failed to topple the regime” and did not eliminate nuclear or missile threats. “Israel was not even close to the table when decisions were made concerning the core of our national security", adding that, “..Netanyahu failed politically, failed strategically, and did not achieve any of the goals he himself set." Yet analysts suggest Netanyahu may frame the conflict as a success, citing close US-Israeli coordination. With elections approaching, the debate over whether the war achieved its aims is set to intensify.

