Elsa, Spiderman, Batman...and more: Heroes and villains visit kids in Argentine prison

Just a little bit of joy

Dalma Luna, a 31-year-old inmate serving over 16 years for aggravated robbery, told Reuters she welcomed the bit of joy it brought for her young daughter Ciela, who she said was "her life."

"I am a first-time mother, Ciela is my only daughter and I had to have her here in confinement, at the age of 29 I was a mother for the first time. I do the best I can for her, but it's a tough situation," she said.

(Photograph:Reuters)