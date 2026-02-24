/El Mencho's successor killed? Mexican forces eliminate drug cartel's second-in-command El Tuli — Who was he?

In yet another victory for Mexican special forces, it has successfully killed a senior Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) operative, known as “El Tuli” - who was also the right-hand man of slain drug lord El Mencho. El Tuli, whose real name was Hugo César Macías Ureña, was allegedly responsible for orchestrating retaliatory attacks across Mexico after death of his boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes. In a statement, Mexico’s Defense Ministry said that “El Tuli” was the cartel leader’s top financial and logistics chief. While El Tuli was not in line of succession, he took over the operations immediately after El Mencho's death.