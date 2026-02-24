/El Mencho's successor killed? Mexican forces eliminate drug cartel's second-in-command El Tuli — Who was he?

Mexican forces killed CJNG operative “El Tuli,” a close aide of El Mencho who led cartel operations after his death. Linked to violent retaliation, he was a key logistics and finance figure. His killing comes amid a crackdown and ongoing succession battle within the cartel.
In yet another victory for Mexican special forces, it has successfully killed a senior Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) operative, known as “El Tuli” - who was also the right-hand man of slain drug lord El Mencho. El Tuli, whose real name was Hugo César Macías Ureña, was allegedly responsible for orchestrating retaliatory attacks across Mexico after death of his boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes. In a statement, Mexico’s Defense Ministry said that “El Tuli” was the cartel leader’s top financial and logistics chief. While El Tuli was not in line of succession, he took over the operations immediately after El Mencho's death.
El Tuli was a trusted man of El Mencho and rightly so, as he orchestrated massive violence in the country after his leader's death. Authorities stated that he offered a bounty of 20,000 pesos (approximately $1,100 USD) for every member of the military or National Guard killed in retaliatory attack. Authorities seized approximately $7.2 million pesos and $965,000 USD in cash, along with several firearms after eliminating him.
El Mencho was killed after he was severely wounded by Mexican Army in a raid in the town of Tapalpa, Jalisco. The operation was supported by the US and a special team from the US provided intelligence support. He was Mexico's most wanted drug lord El Mencho who was the founder of notorious and most powerful cartel Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The cartel leader, once carrying a $15 million US bounty, built a global drug empire supplying fentanyl and meth to America.
Retaliatory violence broke out as the news of El Mencho's killing surfaced. Violence spread across multiple states and authorities said that at least 25 National Guard members were killed. Authorities also said that a total of 70 people died security forces, suspected cartel members and others. Videos on social media showed arson attack, fire incidents and cartel members with guns on streets.
The spotlight is currently on the possible successors of El Mencho. Interestingly, one of his daughters, named Jessica Johanna Oseguera is a US citizen and is in line of succession, according to reports. Others in line of succession are El Mencho's stepson Juan Carlos Valencia González and Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán, another trusted right-hand man known as El Sapo.