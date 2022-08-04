10 best places to live in the world

Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:13 AM(IST)

Whether you wish to live somewhere with a higher standard of living or you simply have an insatiable thirst for travel, the concept of relocating overseas is always alluring. But where do I begin? Consider looking at some reliable data.

In the most recent annual ranking of the finest places to live in the world, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Global Liveability Index 2022, 172 cities are rated in five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and entertainment, education, and infrastructure.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on EIU's rankings over the past two years, with lockdowns and social segregation policies hurting scores for culture, education, and healthcare in cities all around the world. The 2022 report appears to indicate a return to pre-pandemic tendencies, but several regions have fallen in the rankings as a result of other circumstances, most notably Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from Conde Nast Traveller)

10. Melbourne, Australia (tie)

Overall rating (out of 100): 95.1
Stability: 95
Healthcare: 83.3
Culture & Environment: 98.6
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 100

10. Osaka, Japan (tie)

Overall rating: 95.1
Stability: 100
Healthcare: 100
Culture and environment: 83.1
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 96.4

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Overall rating: 95.3
Stability: 90
Healthcare: 100
Culture and environment: 97.2
Education: 91.7
Infrastructure: 96.4

8. Toronto, Canada

Overall rating: 95.4
Stability: 95
Healthcare: 100
Culture and environment: 95.4
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 89.3

7. Frankfurt, Germany

Overall rating: 95.7
Stability: 90
Healthcare: 100
Culture and environment: 96.3
Education: 91.7
Infrastructure: 100

6. Geneva, Switzerland

Overall rating: 95.9
Stability: 95
Healthcare: 100
Culture & Environment: 94.9
Education: 91.7
Infrastructure: 96.4

5. Vancouver, Canada

Overall rating: 96.1
Stability: 90
Healthcare: 100
Culture & Environment: 100
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 92.9

3. Calgary, Canada (tie)

Overall rating: 96.3
Stability: 95
Healthcare: 100
Culture & Environment: 90
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 100

3. Zurich, Switzerland (tie)

Overall rating: 96.3
Stability: 95
Healthcare: 100
Culture & Environment: 96.3
Education: 91.7
Infrastructure: 96.4

2. Copenhagen, Denmark

Overall rating: 98
Stability: 100
Healthcare: 95.8
Culture & Environment: 95.4
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 100

1. Vienna, Austria

Overall rating: 99.1
Stability: 100
Healthcare: 100
Culture & Environment: 96.3
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 100

