10 best places to live in the world

Whether you wish to live somewhere with a higher standard of living or you simply have an insatiable thirst for travel, the concept of relocating overseas is always alluring. But where do I begin? Consider looking at some reliable data.

In the most recent annual ranking of the finest places to live in the world, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Global Liveability Index 2022, 172 cities are rated in five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and entertainment, education, and infrastructure.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on EIU's rankings over the past two years, with lockdowns and social segregation policies hurting scores for culture, education, and healthcare in cities all around the world. The 2022 report appears to indicate a return to pre-pandemic tendencies, but several regions have fallen in the rankings as a result of other circumstances, most notably Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

