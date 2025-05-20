Echoes of Civilization: 8 Abandoned Cities You Can Actually Explore

(Photograph: Pexels )

Kennecott, Alaska

Nearly $200 million worth of copper was processed in Kennecott, a self-contained mining town located in Wrangell–St. Elias National Park, from 1911 to 1938, according to the National Park Service. As these stories usually go, the residents cleared out once the copper resources started to dwindle and most of the buildings have now been abandoned for around 60 years.