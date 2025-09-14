/Earth couldn’t survive without the moon: 5 shocking reasons why!

Earth’s Moon is far more than a bright presence in the night sky; it plays a vital role in sustaining life on our planet. From regulating ocean tides to stabilising Earth’s axial tilt, the Moon’s gravitational pull affects climate, ecosystems, and even the length of our days. Its influence extends to biological rhythms, guiding reproduction and migration cycles in countless species. Understanding these critical functions reveals just how dependent Earth is on its natural satellite, highlighting connections that are often overlooked but essential for life as we know it.