Dwayne Johnson to Kylie Jenner: Top 10 highest paid Instagram celebrities

The list of highest-paid celebrities of Instagram recently released today. Topping the list, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson scored the first position this year.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has become the highest paid celebrity of Instagram. The 48-year-old star can charge advertisers $41,015,000 for a sponsored post.
Kylie Jenner who is now number two, earns estimated $986,000 per post. This year, Dwayne Johnson has become the highest paid celebrity of Instagram by dethroning Jenner.
This year Kim Kardashian West, takes the third position as she charges $889,000 per post.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid athelete on Instagram. The pro soccer player charges about $889,000 per post.
Ariana Grande dropped down from the second position to five. Now Ariana with 193 million followers is paid $853,000 per post.
This year, Selena dropped from fifth position to sixth and now the 'Boyfriend' singer charges $848,000 per post. Selena in the year 2017 was the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram.
Beyonce with 149 million followers stayed at the seventh position. Beyonce can charge advertisers $770,000 for a sponsored post.
This year, Justin Bieber is up to the 8th position from the 10th. As of now, the 'Baby' singer charges about $747,000 per post.
Taylor Swift was named the 9th top highest paid Instagrammer with 136 million followers. As of now, the singer is paid $722,000 per post.
Neymar da Silva Santos Junior is the second athelete to make it to the top 10 highest-earning Instagram profiles. Junior now make $704,000 per post.