Don't visit': Top 10 most haunted places on Earth in 2025

From abandoned forts and medieval castles to remote forests and forgotten islands, these locations blend documented history with folklore. Here are ten of the most well-known haunted places on Earth, where legend and memory continue to meet.
Dating back to William the Conqueror, the Tower has seen centuries of executions and imprisonment. Ghost sightings often mention Anne Boleyn, Lady Jane Grey, and the Princes in the Tower.
This 16th-century fort in Rajasthan is linked to a local legend of a cursed town. Its desolate ruins attract visitors by day, but entry is legally restricted after sunset due to its haunted reputation.
Situated near Mount Fuji, the dense “Sea of Trees” has long been connected with stories of restless spirits. Known for its quietness and disorienting paths, it features heavily in Japanese folklore.
Opened in 1829, this Philadelphia prison pioneered solitary confinement. Harsh conditions and thousands of inmates’ lives ended here, leading to frequent accounts of apparitions and strange noises.
The Loire Valley château is famous for the “Green Lady,” believed to be Charlotte de Brézé, who was murdered in the castle. Her spirit is said to wander its grand corridors.
Located in the Venetian Lagoon, Poveglia was used as a quarantine station during plague outbreaks and later as an asylum. Its abandoned buildings fuel stories of spirits linked to suffering and death.
Built in 1796 in Louisiana, it is often described as one of America’s most haunted homes. Legends speak of former enslaved people and murdered residents lingering as spirits.
Perched on Castle Rock, this fortress has a long history of sieges, battles, and imprisonment. Visitors and staff have reported sightings of ghostly prisoners and soldiers in its underground vaults.
Known as one of Ireland’s bloodiest castles, Leap is associated with clan feuds, murders, and a dungeon known as the “oubliette.” Ghost stories include the “Red Lady,” a tall figure holding a dagger.
This grand hotel in Alberta has a reputation for ghost sightings, including a bride who fell down a staircase and a bellman said to help guests before vanishing.