Does facing Sri Lanka haunt Pakistan? Here’s what stats say

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 23, 2025, 15:32 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 15:32 IST

Before the crucial Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Sep 23), let’s take a quick look at their last five T20I encounters and see which team came out on top.

Sri Lanka won by 64 runs – 05 Oct 2019
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sri Lanka won by 64 runs – 05 Oct 2019

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 64 runs on October 5, 2019, in Lahore. The visitors scored 180 runs batting first, and Pakistan were bundled for just 116 runs.

Sri Lanka won by 35 runs – 07 Oct 2019
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sri Lanka won by 35 runs – 07 Oct 2019

On October 7, 2019, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs in Lahore. Sri Lanka made 166 runs, and Pakistan managed to score just 131 runs.

Sri Lanka won by 13 runs – 09 Oct 2019
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sri Lanka won by 13 runs – 09 Oct 2019

In a close contest, Sri Lanka edged past Pakistan by 13 runs. The visitors posted a total of 155 runs batting first, while the men in green couldn't chase a below-par score in their own backyard.

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets – 09 Sep 2022
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets – 09 Sep 2022

On September 9, 2022, in Dubai, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. Pakistan scored 135 runs batting first, and Sri Lanka chased the target comfortably with 18 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka won by 23 runs (Asia Cup Final) – 11 Sep 2022
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sri Lanka won by 23 runs (Asia Cup Final) – 11 Sep 2022

In the Asia Cup 2022 final on September 11, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in Dubai. Sri Lanka posted a huge total of 170 runs, but Pakistan fell short by 23 runs.

