/DNA matches, torn notes, online fury: Forensics report in Charlie Kirk case

The forensic report reveals DNA matches and torn notes linking Tyler Robinson to the Charlie Kirk shooting. Online messages expose anger and planning. Authorities continue the investigation to understand what drove him to kill?
Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk at a university event. Investigators found DNA on a towel and a screwdriver at the scene that matched Robinson, solidifying his link to the crime.
Texts from Robinson to his partner showed frustration and hatred towards Kirk. One message said he was “tired of the hatred” and intended to end Kirk’s influence. Police also recovered a torn note expressing his intent, though it was destroyed.
Robinson fired from the roof of the Losee Center, where investigators found marks in the gravel and a footprint. These forensic clues helped map the trajectory and locate his sniper position precisely.
The gun, a Mauser 98 bolt-action rifle gifted to Robinson from his grandfather, was found wrapped in a towel matching the DNA sample. Bullets bore inscriptions linked to protest culture, indicating a disturbed mindset.
Robinson admitted to the crime in a Discord chat just before his arrest, displaying online evidence of his actions and state of mind. Investigators are analysing his entire communication for further clues.
Unique forensic methods, such as 3D laser scanning of the scene, allowed experts to reconstruct exact angles and trajectories crucial tools in confirming how the shooting unfolded.
Authorities continue to sift through evidence, interview witnesses, and collaborate with digital platforms. The detailed forensics report supports the prosecution’s case as Tyler Robinson faces multiple charges including aggravated murder.