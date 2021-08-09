Dixie blaze: California wildfire becomes second-worst in state's history

As of Sunday, the fire had destroyed 489,287 acres (198,007 hectares), authorities said, up from the previous day's 447,723 acres.

The monstrous Dixie Fire in northern California has grown to become the second-largest wildfire in state history, authorities said Sunday, with three people reported missing and thousands fleeing the advancing flames.

The Dixie blaze is the largest active wildfire in the United States, but only one of 11 major wildfires in California.

(Photograph:AFP)