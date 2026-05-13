/Diet Coke or bomb Iran? Satirical video game mocking Trump installed in Washington DC

The game starts with a dig at the US President saying, “Another big beautiful day as the best President ever..” with a picture of the White House in the background. The player’s first choice as Trump is whether to order a Diet Coke or invade Iran. A recurring event in the game is the option to “burn an Epstein file”. The game is designed to be impossible to win, underscoring the situation in the Middle East. The only way one can lose the game is by trying to hold Melania’s hand.