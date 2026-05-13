/Diet Coke or bomb Iran? Satirical video game mocking Trump installed in Washington DC

A satirical arcade game mocking Donald Trump’s Iran War rhetoric has been installed in Washington, D.C. The game features Putin, the Pope, amongst others, and allows players to choose between a Diet Coke and invading Iran
Three arcade games, featuring a ginger-haired Donald Trump, have been installed at the District of Columbia War Memorial in Washington, D.C. The satirical video game, titled “Operation Epic Furious Strait to Hell,” scorns the US administration’s treatment of the war in Iran and Trump’s perplexing social media messaging.
The game starts with a dig at the US President saying, “Another big beautiful day as the best President ever..” with a picture of the White House in the background. The player’s first choice as Trump is whether to order a Diet Coke or invade Iran. A recurring event in the game is the option to “burn an Epstein file”. The game is designed to be impossible to win, underscoring the situation in the Middle East. The only way one can lose the game is by trying to hold Melania’s hand.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen as a centaur in the game which also includes characters of Pete Hegseth (US Secretary of War), Melania Trump, Kash Patel (FBI director) and JD Vance. Pete Hegseth appears in the game saying, “Hey boss! Just saw on Truth Social you declared war on Iran. Hell yeah!”. In the game, JD Vance says, “Mr. President, your masculinity is overwhelming” while Putin refers to the US President as “Little Donald”.
The game also features tweet battles with Iranian schoolgirls, while threats to American freedom are the Pope, DEI, and low-flow showerheads. ”Weak on Crime Pope” is portrayed as a targeted enemy, referring to Trump’s attacks on Pope Leo XIV, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy”. The game is available free of cost for some days at the Memorial and can also be played online at “epicfurious.com”.
A plaque next to the arcade shows that the satirical video game is a response to the White House’s social media posts about the Iran strikes, using clips from video games like “Call of Duty”, drawing criticism for trivialising war. “But why stop at clips when you could go full throttle? Introducing Operation Epic Furious: Strait to Hell”, reads the plaque.
The installation has been placed by an anonymous art group called “Secret Handshake”, known for satirical and politically charged public displays, primarily targeting Donald Trump. The group has previously targeted Trump’s alleged ties to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Their first project, a statue titled “Best Friends Forever” depicting Trump and Epstein holding hands, gained widespread attention.
The statue was followed by another sculpture of Epstein and Trump, this time in the iconic Titanic pose, mocking their association as a “tragic love story”. In March 2026, they installed an oversized, golden toilet titled “A throne fit for a king” criticising Trump’s remodelling of the White House amid ongoing global conflicts.