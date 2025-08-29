/Did you know Voyager 2 carries a time capsule with Earth’s sounds, music, and messages bound for the stars?

When Voyager 2 left Earth on August 20, 1977, it was designed as a robotic explorer to study the outer planets. Yet attached to its side was an artefact unlike anything launched before: the Golden Record. This 12-inch disc, made of gold-plated copper, was intended not for scientific measurements but as a greeting, an interstellar message in case the spacecraft were ever intercepted by another civilisation. More than a piece of engineering, it was a deliberate attempt to represent Earth and its life to the cosmos.