/Did China’s HQ-9B fall short in Iran? How US–Israel airstrikes broke through Tehran’s air defence network

Iran’s air defence architecture is designed to function in tiers. The long-range layer was reportedly anchored by the HQ-9B, supported by Russian-origin S-300PMU-2 systems and Iran’s indigenous Bavar-373. Medium-range systems such as Khordad-15 and Raad were intended to plug coverage gaps, while short-range systems including Tor-M2, Pantsir-S1, Zolfaqar and shoulder-fired MANPADS were tasked with countering low-flying threats and precision-guided munitions. Despite its layered air defence network, large numbers of incoming projectiles appear to have penetrated Iran’s defences, and the Israel Defence Forces said it had “dismantled the majority of aerial defence systems in western and central Iran,” paving the way toward establishing aerial superiority over Tehran’s skies after the coordinated strikes.

