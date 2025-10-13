LOGIN
Dhanteras 2025: What are the modern gold buying options - coins, ETFs and more

Published: Oct 13, 2025, 12:42 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 12:42 IST

Dhanteras is an Indian festival in which people buy gold and silver jewellery, utensils and other instruments of investment in precious metals. However, physical gold and silver are not the only modes of investment.

Physical Gold
(Photograph: AFP)

Physical Gold

Physical gold is a popular option. However, as of now, the gold prices are skyrocketing, and one may have to pay making charges. However, one can opt for gold coins and gold bars. Investors should only buy hallmarked gold.

Digital gold
(Photograph: AFP)

Digital gold

Digital gold provides a great option. You can buy even a minuscule amount of gold. You can buy digital gold from various investment platforms. It is also the safest mode of investment as there is no possibility of losing physical gold.

Gold ETFs
(Photograph: AFP)

Gold ETFs

Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) offer a stock market approach to gold investment. Investors can buy and sell gold like shares on stock exchanges. You can directly invest in physical gold.

Gold Mutual Funds
(Photograph: AFP)

Gold Mutual Funds

Those who want professionals to manage their gold purchase can opt for gold mutual funds. These investors include those who want to invest a lump sum in gold and those who want to invest through the systematic investment plans (SIP).

Sovereign Gold Bonds
(Photograph: AFP)

Sovereign Gold Bonds

Sovereign Gold Bonds are government-backed gold investment instruments. They are backed by a 999 purity of hold. They carry a maturity duration of eight years.

