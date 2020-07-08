Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown

Get WION News app for latest news
A group of opposition supporters stormed the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade in a protest against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Let's take a look:
Serbian police fired tear gas as thousands of protesters flooded into Belgrade on Tuesday night, angry at the return of a weekend coronavirus curfew.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The crowds protested in the city centre over the government's handling of the crisis, with infections now spiking after Serbia shed its initial lockdown measures two months ago.
Scuffles broke out between police and a group of protesters who stormed into the parliament building and police unleashed tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.
The demonstrators, who also lit flares and were seen throwing stones at police on local TV, chanted for President Aleksandar Vucic to "Resign!".
Vucic announced the return of a round-the-clock weekend curfew earlier in the evening after the Balkan state recorded its deadliest day yet, with 13 fatalities.
A total of 330 deaths and more than 16,700 infections and have been reported since the virus was first detected in Serbia on March 6.
In the past two weeks, daily infections have shot up and now regularly top 300.