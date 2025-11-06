LOGIN
US election results 2025: Democrats sweep in 5 key races across 5 states, check the winners list here

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 18:05 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 18:26 IST

Democrats sweep across five key elections in early November. Zohran Mamdani, Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill lead the winners' list.

New York Mayoral Election
New York Mayoral Election

Zohran Mamdani became the first Muslim and South American Mayor of the New York City,

Virginia Gubernatorial Election
Virginia Gubernatorial Election

Abigail Spanberger became the first Governor of the Virginia state defeating Republican Winsome Earle-Sears. Abigail secured 57.5 per cent of the electoral votes, whereas Winsome secured 42.3 per cent. Other notable winners are the Democratic Attorney General Jay Jones and Democratic Lt. General Ghazala Hashmi. Hasmi is the first Indian origin Muslim woman to become Virginia's lieutenant governor.

New Jersey Gubernatorial Election
New Jersey Gubernatorial Election

Mikie Sherrill became the first Democratic woman to serve as the Governor of New Jersey with 56.2 per cent of the votes, defeating Republican former state representative Jack Ciattarelli.

California Proposition 50
California Proposition 50

Democrats also won voter approval for the redistricting of California, gaining up to 5 seats next year, in an attempt to counter the GOP-led redistricting of Texas.

Supreme Court Judge Election, Pennsylvania
Supreme Court Judge Election, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania retained 3 Supreme Court Judges Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht, preserving a 5-2 majority in favour of the Democrats

