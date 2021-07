Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is one gal that looks absolutely stunning in her own unique fashion. pannu, who has been garnering a lot of positive reviews for her role in 'Haseen Dilruba', posted a shiny picture of her earlier this year. In the picture she can be seen posing confidently in a greyish white jumpsuit. She accessorized her look with vintage sunglasses and let her curly mane loose.

(Photograph:Twitter)