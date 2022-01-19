Decoding Pakistan's China-made J-10C fighters, can it beat Rafale?

Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed recently said the country is set to buy 25 J-10C fighter jets to counter India’s Rafale jets.

Pak to showcase Chinese jets on Pakistan Day

Pakistan is set to buy China's J-10C fighter jets which are reportedly going to be showcased during Pakistan Day parade on March 23.

France is set to complete its order of 36 Rafale jets to India by April this year. On the other hand, reports say the Chinese jets will arrive in Pakistan in March.

(Photograph:AFP)