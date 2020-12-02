Dec 2 in history: From formation of UAE to Bhopal gas tragedy

Get WION News app for latest news
From formation of the United Arab Emirates to Bhopal gas tragedy, we have got it all covered for you. Let's take a look at what happened on December 2 -- in history.
Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned Emperor of France in Paris
Scientists conduct world's first controlled self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction
UAE is formed by union of six small emirates
First permanent artificial heart successfully implanted
Gas leak at Union Carbide plant in Bhopal kills about 15,000