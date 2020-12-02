Dec 2 in history: From formation of UAE to Bhopal gas tragedy

From formation of the United Arab Emirates to Bhopal gas tragedy, we have got it all covered for you. Let's take a look at what happened on December 2 -- in history.

1804

Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned Emperor of France in Paris

1942

Scientists conduct world's first controlled self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction

1971

UAE is formed by union of six small emirates

1982

First permanent artificial heart successfully implanted

1984

Gas leak at Union Carbide plant in Bhopal kills about 15,000

