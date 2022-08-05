Darlings to Bullet Train: What to watch this weekend on OTT/Theatres

Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's film 'Darlings' released this week on Netflix. The movie directed by Jasmeet K Reen's revolves around a story of a mother-daughter duo who together take a stand against the domestic abuse in their own way.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Crash Course - Amazon Prime video
If you have loved 'Kota Factory', then this show is for you. Starring Annu Kapoor in the pivotal role, the series is about teenage kids and how they are dealing with their day-to-day lives.
Streaming on Amazon prime videos.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rocketry - Amazon Prime Video & Voot
R Madhavan's film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Voot Select.
The film is based on the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused of selling secrets to another country. The film did great business at the box office.
(Photograph:Twitter)
And just like that - Amazon Prime video
The ten-episode sequel series of 'Sex and the City' was released last year in December on HBO Max, but the show is now available to watch on Amazon prime videos in India.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Bullet Train - theatre
Brad Pitt is here to enthral all of us with his much-anticipated film Bullet Train'.
The movie Based on the popular Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka follows the story of five assassins on a high-speed train who realize their assigned targets are related, as per Variety.
The film has bevvy of stars including Brad Pitt. Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson among others.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lightyear - Disney + Hotstar
The animated sci-fi adventure film, 'Lightyear', starring Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. So, if missed the movie in theatres can watch it now with their kids.
The film tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear.