/Daniel Dae Kim returns with CNN series K-Everything: Revisit his 7 best movies and TV shows on OTT

Daniel Dae Kim returns to the screen with his upcoming travel docuseries, K-Everything: The Global Rise of Korean Culture. The four-part CNN Original Series premieres on May 9, 2026, on CNN and HBO Max. Hosted by Kim, the series will delve into South Korea’s powerful influence on global music, film, beauty, food, and fashion. Before witnessing it, revisit some of the actor’s best movies and shows available on OTT platforms.