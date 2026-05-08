/Daniel Dae Kim returns with CNN series K-Everything: Revisit his 7 best movies and TV shows on OTT

Daniel Dae Kim will be returning with the CNN series K-Everything, which explores South Korea’s powerful influence on global music, film, beauty, food, and fashion. Before getting into it, take a look at a few of the actor's best movies and shows on OTT.
Daniel Dae Kim returns to the screen with his upcoming travel docuseries, K-Everything: The Global Rise of Korean Culture. The four-part CNN Original Series premieres on May 9, 2026, on CNN and HBO Max. Hosted by Kim, the series will delve into South Korea’s powerful influence on global music, film, beauty, food, and fashion. Before witnessing it, revisit some of the actor’s best movies and shows available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The one-season thriller drama features Daniel Dae Kim as David Jung, a former US intelligence operative who lives in South Korea. A dramatic turn comes when his past soon comes back to haunt him as a sinister spy organisation sends a sociopathic agent to kill him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kim plays Jin-Soo Kwon. The story follows survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 stranded on a mysterious Pacific island filled with supernatural phenomena, a smoke monster, polar bears, and a hostile group.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
The action drama revolves around an elite federalised task force who set out on a mission to wipe out crime on the sun-drenched beaches of the islands of Hawaii. Daniel Dae Kim portrays the role of Chin Ho Kelly alongside Grace Park, Alex O'Loughlin and many more.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Neil Marshall's action film stars Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio and David Harbour as Hellboy, a supernatural being who protects the earth with the help of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defence. Soon, he faces the Blood Queen, played by Milla Jovovich, an ancient witch who wants to bring about the end of the world.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In the animated film, Dae Kim voices Chief Benja, a pivotal character who serves as the Guardian of the Dragon Gem and leader of the Heart tribe. He is the father of Raya, dubbed by Awkwafina as a warrior, who sets out to track down Sisu, a dragon.
Where to watch: Netflix
Kim voiced the character Healer Han, a traditional Korean doctor in the movie, which follows a K-pop group battling demons. The film is one of the most acclaimed projects worldwide.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Alongside Freddie Highmore, Daniel Dae Kim plays the role of Dr Jackson Han, the new chief of surgery. The story explores Dr Shaun Murphy, a brilliant young surgeon, joining the prestigious St Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California.