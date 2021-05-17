Cyclonic storm Tauktae makes landfall in Gujarat; wrecks Mumbai, Karnataka coast

As per the latest IMD data, the cyclone is currently centred in the Arabian Sea around 162 kilometers south- southeast of Diu.

Highest wind speed of 108 km per hour

The landfall process has started and will continue during next 2 hours, IMD said. Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae lies close to the Gujarat coast.

Winds blew at 114 kmph in Mumbai on Monday afternoon as the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was passing close to the Mumbai coast barreling towards Gujarat.

However, as per the Mumbai IMD, the highest wind speed of 108 km per hour was recorded at the Colaba observatory in the afternoon, said Shubhangi Bhute, senior director, IMD Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, the civic body said the wind speed of 114 kmph, the highest during the day, was recorded around 2 pm at its automatic weather station located at Afghan Church in south Mumbai's Colaba area.

