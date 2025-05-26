Published: May 26, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 14:02 IST
As the IPL 2025 league stage draws to a close, with the four qualified teams battling for the crucial top two spots, let's have a look at the five teams that have secured these prestigious top two positions most often in IPL history.
1 / 5
(Photograph:BCCI)
1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings have finished in the top two eight times in IPL history. They were the top two teams in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023 seasons. Under MS Dhoni, CSK have won five IPL trophies.
2 / 5
(Photograph:BCCI)
2. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians reached the top two seven times in the 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 seasons. The Mumbai-based franchise is known for its comebacks and biting the skin of the opposition team until the last ball.
3 / 5
(Photograph:BCCI)
3. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have altogether made the top two four times in 2009, 2010, 2018, and 2024 seasons. Before 2013, Deccan Chargers was the name of the Hyderabad-based franchise. Additionally, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been crowned the IPL champions twice.
4 / 5
(Photograph:BCCI)
4. Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals have finished in the top two thrice in 2012, 2020, and 2021. Although Delhi haven't won any IPL title, they were the runners-up in the 2020 season.
5 / 5
(Photograph:BCCI)
5. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders have made it to the top two, three times in the 2012, 2014, and 2024 seasons. Interestingly, they have won the IPL trophies in the same three seasons where they reached the top two.