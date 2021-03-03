Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 600th league game with special goal for Juventus

An exciting clash

The double introduction of Morata and Federico Bernardeschi with half an hour remaining proved decisive, as the winger teed up the Spanish striker to score his first league goal since December within 60 seconds of coming on.

"Morata is a fundamental player for us; he has a lot of quality, knows how to work with the team, how to attack the space and score goals," Pirlo said.

"He's the player that we wanted. Unfortunately he has been missing lately but now we hope he can get back to his best quickly."

Bernardeschi was involved again as he found Chiesa in the box for Juve’s second goal, with the latter scoring on the rebound after his initial effort was parried by Ivan Provedel.

Ronaldo then broke upfield and scored with a composed finish in the 89th minute to seal the win, although Spezia squandered the chance for a consolation goal when Wojciech Szczesny saved Andrey Galabinov's penalty with the final kick of the game.

(Photograph:Reuters)