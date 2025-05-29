/IPL Final: From Suresh Raina to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with the most runs

Published: May 29, 2025, 19:33 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 19:33 IST
From Suresh Raina to Rohit Sharma here is a look at 5 batters with the most runs in the IPL finals also featuring Shane Watson, Murali Vijay and MS Dhoni.
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
1. Suresh Raina – 249 Runs
A former stalwart of the game, Suresh Raina leads the charts with 249 runs in eight finals, boasting an average of 35.57, and includes two valuable half-centuries to his credit.
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
2. Shane Watson – 236 Runs
Shane Watson has amassed 236 runs in four finals, featuring a remarkable century and a fifty. Watson is renowned for his famous knock of 117 runs in the 2018 final when CSK beat SRH to lift their third title.
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
3. Rohit Sharma – 183 Runs
The former Mumbai Indians captain holds the third spot with 183 runs in six finals, maintaining an average of 30.50. He remains the most decorated player in the history of IPL with six titles.
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
4. Murali Vijay – 181 Runs
Murali Vijay showcased his prowess in the finals by accumulating 181 runs in four matches. He played a crucial 95-run knock in the 2011 final as CSK won their second title and also became the first to defend the prestigious honour.
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
5. MS Dhoni – 180 Runs
The most successful captain in the history of the IPL, MS Dhoni has played in a staggering 11 finals in IPL history. During this period he has scored 180 runs and ranks fifth on the list for most runs in the summit clash.