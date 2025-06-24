/Crashed B 2 bomber, burning planes and more: AI fakes take over amid Israel Iran war

As the Iran-Israel war continues to trigger panic in the world, what's adding fuel to the fire is AI-generated content. It is the same story as the India-Pakistan war a few weeks back, when social media was flooded with photos and videos showing missiles being fired and planes being downed. Except then, old images and footage from video games were being pushed as real. This time, AI is being used to create entire narratives, which are then thwarted as being birthed by Artificial Intelligence. Experts say that several pro-Israeli and pro-Iran accounts are spreading disinformation online, trying to depict one country overpowering another. There are fake clips depicting the aftermath of Iranian attacks on Israeli sites. A video of US B-2 bombers flying over the Strait of Hormuz has been viewed over two million times on TikTok. It has been labelled as fake and is from a video game footage created with a simulator.