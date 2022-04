COVID-19: Singapore lifts all covid restrictions except wearing masks

Updated: Apr 26, 2022, 05:47 PM(IST)

Office workers queued for trains, restaurants, and elevators and delivery riders raced from building to building as the buzz returned to Singapore's business district on Tuesday, its first day free of covid curbs.

Covid restrictions lifted

The city-state's high-rise commercial heart of global banks, malls and tech firms was in full swing again, with swarms of people headed to work and queues outside restaurants and crowded coffee shops after authorities lowered the pandemic alert level for the first time.

Strict limits on workplaces and gatherings were no more on Tuesday, with employees lingering outside workplaces and public transport teeming with commuters eager for normalcy after two years of containment.



(Photograph:Reuters)