Covering from Konkan Railway to The Glacier Express: Top 7 most beautiful train journeys in the world you must take

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 19:43 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 19:43 IST

Covering from Konkan Railway in India to The Glacier Express in Switzerland, along with the beautiful views from the train journey, the travel becomes more special. Without wasting anymore time, let's travel in the world and see the magical railway paths.

Top 7 most beautiful train journeys in the world
Top 7 most beautiful train journeys in the world

Everyone loves to travel and when you have the most scenic views along while you are going to your dream destination. So, pack your bags and enjoy these 7 most spectacular train journeys in the world.

Konkan Railway- India
Konkan Railway- India

Konkan Railway is situated in India and its beauty lies when the train is reaches the border of Goa and Karnataka. The beautiful view features Dudhsagar Falls which is a 600m waterfall drowning down from the hills picturing like a milk flowing from the mountains. The scenic view along with lush greenery, winding tunnels, and breathtaking bridges makes it worthwhile to travel in Konkan Railway at least once in your lifetime.

Trans-Siberian Railway- Russia
Trans-Siberian Railway- Russia

Trans-Siberian Railway crossing across Russia is the longest train journey worldwide. The panoramic visuals from the journey features greenery on one side and the ocean on the other which makes it more beautiful. It is indeed a gift to yourself if you plan to experience this train journey.

Rocky Mountaineer- Canada
Rocky Mountaineer- Canada

Rocky Mountaineer covering the area across Canada is also jaw dropping due to its astonishing views in the journey. It has a lot of places in between that is surrounded by tall mountains and fancy ocean flowing to the other side, making your trip a successful one.

El Chepe- Mexico
El Chepe- Mexico

Eye-witnessing the gorgeous landscapes with dreamy ride in El Chepe, Mexico, gives you goosebumps with nature's magnificence. Offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience with endless forests, mountains, and diverse cultures, the train journey will truly make you speechless.

Rovos Rail- South Africa
Rovos Rail- South Africa

About Rovos Rail in South Africa, it is one of the train journeys that can make an individual go in dreams with its eye-catching views throughout the ride. Victoria Falls is a noticeable attraction that comes in its way presenting giant valleys with dense forests and waterfall. Surely, this train ride is a must-try.

The Bergen Railway- Norway
The Bergen Railway- Norway

The Bergen Railway is considered to be the most spectacular train journey in the world. Showcasing beautiful plateaus, nature scenes and a small river flowing on the side.

The Glacier Express- Switzerland
The Glacier Express- Switzerland

The Glacier Express crosses Switzerland’s Alps, showcasing snowy peaks, valleys, and charming villages. Exposing the wonderful views of the snow with the vibe of old villages, the railway journey is a must to take.

