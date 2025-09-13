/Covering from Konkan Railway to The Glacier Express: Top 7 most beautiful train journeys in the world you must take

Covering from Konkan Railway in India to The Glacier Express in Switzerland, along with the beautiful views from the train journey, the travel becomes more special. Without wasting anymore time, let's travel in the world and see the magical railway paths.
Everyone loves to travel and when you have the most scenic views along while you are going to your dream destination. So, pack your bags and enjoy these 7 most spectacular train journeys in the world.
Konkan Railway is situated in India and its beauty lies when the train is reaches the border of Goa and Karnataka. The beautiful view features Dudhsagar Falls which is a 600m waterfall drowning down from the hills picturing like a milk flowing from the mountains. The scenic view along with lush greenery, winding tunnels, and breathtaking bridges makes it worthwhile to travel in Konkan Railway at least once in your lifetime.
Trans-Siberian Railway crossing across Russia is the longest train journey worldwide. The panoramic visuals from the journey features greenery on one side and the ocean on the other which makes it more beautiful. It is indeed a gift to yourself if you plan to experience this train journey.
Rocky Mountaineer covering the area across Canada is also jaw dropping due to its astonishing views in the journey. It has a lot of places in between that is surrounded by tall mountains and fancy ocean flowing to the other side, making your trip a successful one.
Eye-witnessing the gorgeous landscapes with dreamy ride in El Chepe, Mexico, gives you goosebumps with nature's magnificence. Offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience with endless forests, mountains, and diverse cultures, the train journey will truly make you speechless.
About Rovos Rail in South Africa, it is one of the train journeys that can make an individual go in dreams with its eye-catching views throughout the ride. Victoria Falls is a noticeable attraction that comes in its way presenting giant valleys with dense forests and waterfall. Surely, this train ride is a must-try.
The Bergen Railway is considered to be the most spectacular train journey in the world. Showcasing beautiful plateaus, nature scenes and a small river flowing on the side.
The Glacier Express crosses Switzerland’s Alps, showcasing snowy peaks, valleys, and charming villages. Exposing the wonderful views of the snow with the vibe of old villages, the railway journey is a must to take.