Countries with the highest literacy rate in 2025 – Who tops the Education Index?

Published: Aug 25, 2025, 16:17 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 18:00 IST

All these nations that topped the list have built stronger educations system, focusing on ensuring equal opportunity for the long term. With good governace and long-term policy support, these countries have been able to build the stronger and quality education system for citizen.

7. Norway: 100%
7. Norway: 100%

Due to a comprehensive, free and equitable education system, Norway consistently achieved a 100% literacy rate. Compulsory schooling from ages 6 to 16 ensures universal access to quality education.

6. Finland: 100%
6. Finland: 100%

The literacy rate in Finland is also 100% as the dropout rate is less than 5% for Finnish upper secondary students. It spends about 7% of its GDP on education, one of the highest among the 38 member nations of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

5. Azerbaijan: 100%
5. Azerbaijan: 100%

Surprisingly, Azerbaijan has also approached 100% of its literacy which stems from its Soviet-era literacy drive and sustained post-independence investment in education.

4. Kazakhstan: 100%
4. Kazakhstan: 100%

Kazakhstan has achieved its 100% literacy after implementing a mandatory, state-guaranteed education system with a focus on expanding pre-school and rural education, a comprehensive teacher development initiative and updating the curriculum with new State Compulsory Standards and modern technologies.

3. North Korea: 100%
3. North Korea: 100%

The success of North Korea with 100% literacy is due to free education, which traditionally has been compulsory for 11 years, from ages four to 15, in state-run schools. With preschool through secondary schooling provided free and mandatory, coupled with near-universal school attendance.

2. Uzbekistan: 100%
2. Uzbekistan: 100%

Uzbekistan holds the 2nd spot with a 100% literacy rate. The results are a result of the country's continued investment in its public education system, ensuring it remains mandatory and free through the secondary level after it gained liberated from the Soviet Union.

1. Ukraine: 100%
1. Ukraine: 100%

With 100%, Ukraine top the list of literacy rate in 2025. It is the outcome of the country's long history of strong education system which is rooted in the Soviet legacy of free, compulsory education and sustained post-independence reforms.

