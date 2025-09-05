/Countries with lowest unemployment rates, check who tops list

From Qatar to Cambodia, here's a look at the top five countries with lowest unemployment rates. This list also includes Niger, Thailand and Burundi.
Qatar has the lowest unemployment rate in the world at just 0.2%. Its strong energy sector and large number of migrant workers plays a big role in keeping the rate this low, according to CIA data.
Cambodia shows an unemployment rate of 0.3%. However, this number may not fully correct, as many people in Cambodia prefer to work in small-scale farming (agriculture) or informal sectors.
Most people in Niger are employed in agriculture, mainly growing millet. But, like other countries, many jobs are informal and not recorded in official statistics. Niger’s unemployment rate is estimated to be 0.4%.
Thailand’s unemployment rate stands at 0.7%. Tourism and agriculture creates most of the jobs and revenue in this country, but informal work in cities are still common. Tourism industry is the most source of employment for the people of this country.
Burundi reports a 1.0% unemployment rate. However, most people in this country is dependent on farming for their survival (especially tea and coffee plantations).