US and Iranian diplomats held talks in Oman in recent weeks aimed at reviving negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme. Officials characterised the discussions as an attempt to gauge Tehran’s seriousness. Despite these efforts, disagreements over ballistic missiles programme and regional influence persist, and Trump has kept 'all options on the table' as the military posture grows. According to Reuters, when asked for comment on the preparations for a potentially sustained US military operation, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said, "He listens to a variety of perspectives on any given issue, but makes the final decision based on what is best for our country and national security."

