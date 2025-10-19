Indonesia produced 1.1 million metric tons of copper in 2024, passing the United States and Russia to become the fifth-highest copper producer in the world. The copper production of Indonesia has increased significantly in recent years, and is up from 907,000 MT in 2023 and 731,000 MT in 2021. According to MDO data the Freeport McMoRan's Grasberg complex is the largest copper mine in the country, which has produced 1.66 billion pounds of copper in 2023.