Controversies surrounding the face mask - the benevolent preventer of coronavirus transmission!

As countries begin to reopen their economies, facemasks, an essential tool to curb the spread of COVID-19, is struggling to find acceptance.

Controversial

Facemasks have been controversial in the West for over a decade.

Health experts believe that when it comes to public health, experience has shown that a light touch is the most effective way of convincing Americans to wear it. However, enforcing such a decision will invite backlash.

(Photograph:AFP)