Controversial highlights of Nancy Pelosi's tenure as Democratic leader

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will not be contesting for the leadership role after the Republicans gained control. Pelosi was the top Democratic leader in the US House for the better part of the last two decades and holds an important place in the politics of the country.

Pelosi admits to harsh interrogation ways

Nancy Pelosi acknowledged in 2009 for the first time that she was aware as early as 2003 about the Central Intelligence Agency subjecting terror detainees to waterboarding. She detailed in lengthy about when she became aware about the Bush administration sanctioning harsh interrogation techniques. She was accused of hypocrisy by the Republicans of criticising the methods while being aware of them.

Pelosi's sarcastic slow clap at Trump

Pelosi delivered an infamous, sarcastic slow clap at former President Donald Trump after his 82-minute long 2019 State of the Union address. She later said that it was "unintentional". Pelosi's viral reaction became a meme in 2019 and earned her the nickname of "Queen of Condescending Applause".

Pelosi tears up Trump's speech

After Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020, Pelosi ripped up the paper copy of his speech. She told reporters, "It was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative.” She later called the speech a “manifesto of mistruths” and said Trump’s words “gave no comfort” to families looking for better healthcare options.



Pelosi says she would 'punch' Trump

Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi's footage of the January 6 Capitol riots showed Pelosi reacting angrily to Trump and his speech and saying "I'm going to punch him out and I'm going to go to jail and I'm going to be happy." This came after she was told that secret service told Trump not to join the march to the Capitol due to security reasons.

Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi is attacked

On October 28, 2022, a man looking for Nancy Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and attacker her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer. He managed to call 911 who came are arrested the man. The man, David DePape, carried zip ties with him and wanted to take Speaker Pelosi hostage and interrogate her. Paul Pelosi underwent a skull surgery later and is recovering.

