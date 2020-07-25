Concorde crash: As families pay tributes, here's what happened 20 years ago

Overture: A new supersonic jet

Now, after all these years, a brand new supersonic jet, with a price tag of $200 million, is all set to take its first test flight in 2021.

The XB-1, a 1:3 scale prototype of the upcoming supersonic commercial jet Overture, will be rolled out on October 7, with test flights beginning in 2021.

Photo credit: Boom Supersonic

(Photograph:Others)