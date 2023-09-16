Colourful and noisy climate protests sweep across UK
UK protests were part of efforts to draw attention to the urgent need for climate action. Organisers held the demonstrations ahead of the UN General Assembly to compel world leaders to take meaningful steps in addressing the ongoing global warming crisis.
Protestors send powerful message for urgent need to address climate change
Hundreds of passionate climate activists gathered at various locations across the United Kingdom on September 16 to stage vibrant and impactful protests, sending a powerful message about the urgent need to address climate change.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Demand for the end of fossil fuels
Demonstrators voiced their concerns over the continued drilling for new oil reserves. They stressed the importance of exploring alternative energy sources and called for a rapid transition to a sustainable future that benefits everyone.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Fossil filth is over' banners
Many protestors prominently displayed banners with the message "Fossil filth is over" underlining their opposition to fossil fuel.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Central London and Edinburgh protests ahead of UN General Assembly
Several hundred climate activists converged in central London and Edinburgh, Scotland, where they organised colorful and noisy protests. As per organisers, these events were meant to coincide with the commencement of the UN General Assembly in New York.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Demands for immediate climate action
A protestor, Alice Brown, said, “It's (the government) just not taking the action it needs to take to start to mitigate climate crisis. Now they are granting licenses for more fossil fuel extraction, this is going to result in more global heat, heat temperatures going up and that's going to have massive impacts on people's lives around the world."